No Dialogue: Parolin Informed in Last Minute

Secretary of State Piero Parolin, was unaware of the problems leading to the suspension of five high-placed collaborators in his own dicastery.
According to Corriere.it (October 3), Parolin was informed by Francis only a few hours before the raid in the Secretariat of State took place.
This confirms the “poor communication” between Francis and his first collaborator, and fuels more rumors about Parolin’s “growing annoyance,” Corriere.it explains.
Picture: Pietro Parolin, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsXvufnnnxai
