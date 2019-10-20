The Catacomb Text is Out: Warmed Up “Liberation Theology”

The catacomb text signed (video below) by most Amazon Synod delegates was published by IlSismografo.blogspot.com.
It contains 15 points and shows that aged Liberation theologians, after handing over big parts of Latin America to the Protestants, now are re-inventing themselves by replacing Marxism with environmentalism, and the fight for “the poor” with indigenism.
It fuels climate alarmism, and asks for a “respectful dialogue with all spiritual traditions,” a code-phrase for promoting paganism.
The text asks for ecumenism with “other Christian communities” although the Evangelicals, the main interlocutor in the Amazon, shun paganizing [former] Catholics.
The signees ask for an Anglican like “synodal life” in parishes and dioceses, a smoke-screen to promote Modernism by a “democratic” vote.
They further push for an “urgent recognition” of “ecclesial ministries already existing in the communities,” for a “right" to the “Table of the Eucharist,” for a “ministry of women community leaders,” for a decreased use of plastics, an increased use of public transportation (14), and for welcoming migrants and refugees (15).
Are there migrants and refugees in the Amazon basin?
#newsXeyvadjwry
Clicks184
- Report
Social networks