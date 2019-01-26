Clicks18
Catholic Marriage Has Never Existed - Cardinal Farrell
There is "nothing" in Amoris Laetitia that is contrary to the Gospel, pro-gay Cardinal Kevin Farrell, 71, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, told the pro-gay TheTablet.co.uk (January 23).
The Gospel describes the re-marriage of a divorcee as a mortal sin while Pope Francis' Amoris Laetitia allows this practice and, as a consequence, invites remarried divorcees to receive Communion, although he has no power to do so.
As if numbers and power would matter, not truth, Farrell belittles the Catholic opposition to Amoris Laetitia as "minority" that is "not very strong".
He claims that those who defend the Catholic teaching on marriage "have a vision of going back to a Church that I believe never existed”. However, Henry VIII and his marriage-issue led to the apostasy of the English Church.
Farrell, who owes his career to disgraced Cardinal McCarrick, denied again that he neither knew nor heard or suspected anything about the McCarrick scandals. Few believe him.
Picture: Kevin Farrell, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsIsvkfoachi
