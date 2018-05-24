Language
Archbishop “Puzzled” About Francis’ Stance On Protestant Communion

Archbishop Terrence Prendergast of Ottawa, Canada, has called Protestant Communion in Germany “ill-advised”, “doctrinally impossible”, “against Catholic teaching” and “spiritually unfruitful”.

Talking to catholicregister.org (May 23), Prendergast calls to be faithful to Catholic doctrine instead of undermining it.

According to Prendergast it is "puzzling to learn that the Holy Father told the [German] bishops that whatever they determine is acceptable as long as they all agree.”

CarolineA03
Archbishop “Puzzled” About Francis’ Stance On Protestant Communion

Puzzled???? Is he joking?? The fake adulterous pontiff hails a statue of Luther and the Archbishop is flabbergasted to find elements of protestantism & contempt for Catholic Tradition in his attitudes?

Pope Benedict is stated to have resigned half the Chair, in order that there might be TWO Popes on the See of Peter.

Not only … More
