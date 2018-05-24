Archbishop “Puzzled” About Francis’ Stance On Protestant Communion

catholicregister.org

Archbishop Terrence Prendergast of Ottawa, Canada, has called Protestant Communion in Germany “ill-advised”, “doctrinally impossible”, “against Catholic teaching” and “spiritually unfruitful”.Talking to(May 23), Prendergast calls to be faithful to Catholic doctrine instead of undermining it.According to Prendergast it is "puzzling to learn that the Holy Father told the [German] bishops that whatever they determine is acceptable as long as they all agree.”