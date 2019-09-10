Francis, A Rigid Modernist, Sees "Rigidity" Everywhere

“I am not afraid of schisms. I pray that they do not happen,” Pope Francis said during a September 10 press conference on the plane from Madagascar to Rome.Asked whether he fears a schism in the U.S. where he is often criticised, Francis replied that criticisms do not come only from America but from "everywhere."Then, he attacked, saying that there have been "many schisms in the Church" and that there is always the "schismatic option" which is "not Christian." He admitted that "ideologies enter into doctrine," and then “there is the possibility of a schism.” Contamination with ideologies seems to be a major problem of Francis' own magisterium.When it comes to criticizing the pope, he continued, “saying what you don’t like, writing an article and asking for a response, this is "loyal" [a word derived from French "loi" which means "law"]. Instead, voicing a criticism "without dialogue," without wanting an answer, is "not loving the Church." Until now, Francis has refused the dialogue with the Dubia Cardinals.Wanting to "change the pope" makes according to Francis "a schism." It is remarkable that Francis argues on a merely sociological level without referring to the truth.He defended himself by declaring that he says [only] on social issues the same as John Paul II. “But some say, ‘This pope is a too communist.’”Then he ranted about a “dry morality” which is allegedly imposed on Catholics [by whom?]. Francis said that this leads to “rigidity” and lamented that "today we have many schools of rigidity" within the Church [which cannot be true, because Francis' Church is full of moral scandals].But for Francis, taking morality seriously is "semi-schismatic" and "will end badly.” Therefore, Francis went on ranting against those who are "rigid", “When you see Christians, bishops, priests [that are] rigid, behind this there are problems. There is not the holiness of the Gospel.“ Francis himself is a rigid Modernist.