Rise in False Accusations Against Priests Confirms Abuse Hoax

Catholic League’s William Donohue has warned of an increase in false abuse accusations against priests. Writing on TheNewAmerican.com (September 6), he mentioned four cases.The Irish priest,was accused of having raped and impregnated a girl, 13, during his work in Kenya. The Irish national television broadcast the story in 2011 as fact.Reynolds' bishop suspended him although his former Kenyan bishop attested him a spotless record and Reynolds volunteered to take a paternity test. Two independent DNA tests confirmed that the accusation was faudulent. But the damage was done.Manchester NHhas now nearly served 24 years of a life sentence. The claims against him were brought with no evidence. The accuser received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the diocese despite evidence of fraud.MacRae refused a guilty plea although it would have allowed him to leave prison after a year. Pulitzer Prize winner Dorothy Rabinowitz called the case a "perversion of justice"., a priest with a spotless record, is incarcerated because of a single uncorroborated accusation against him.Irish Father Tim Hazelwood was suspended after a young man accused him of rape in 2010. The terror lasted for six years until the accuser admitted that he had lied.Donohue points out that one third of the accusations against Boston priests was false.