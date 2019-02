Infanticide in Virginia: Two dig in their heels, one backs down

This week Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran introduced a bill that would have loosened restrictions on abortions through 9 months of pregnancy, including removing even minimal procedural standards. The bill was tabled.Co-sponsor Delegate Dawn Adams, a nurse practitioner, withdrew her co-sponsorship, saying she did not read the bill before signing it.Virgina Governor Ralph Northam, formerly a pediatrician, when questioned about the proposed bill allowing abortion up to birth, went on to describe what amounts to infanticide saying a baby born alive would be resuscitated, " if that's what the mother and family desired ".After intense pressure, it was expected Northam would back down in a press conference held the next day. Instead, he went to the Democrat talking points playbook, accusing those outraged of inserting politics between a woman's decision with her doctor.The reality is, women are often pressured by their doctors to abort without being given information about life-affirming alternatives. Requirements, such as requiring two doctors' approval, are easy to get around. But a "get around" is not necessary because they are not regulated. The rules are never upheld.The bill proposed by Tran and Adams would have removed the need for two doctors' approval, a requirement seemingly unknown to Northam. Perhaps he, like Adams, did not take the time to actually read the bill.