Clicks283
en.news

Vatican Instruction: Interdiction to Kiss Francis' Ring [Except For Half-Naked Males]

Faithful who are received in private audiences by Pope Francis are "instructed not to kneel or kiss Francis' ring", writes katholisch.de which is controlled by the German Bishops.

The news-page comments on Francis' bizarre March 25 behavior when he violently withheld his ring from those who wanted to kiss it.

However he allowed a half-naked male circus artist to kiss his ring abundantly on February 7, 2018.

Personally Francis loves to kiss hands and feet of transvestites, immigrants, abuse victims and holocaust survivors.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk , CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRupujhmfiv
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up