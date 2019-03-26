Vatican Instruction: Interdiction to Kiss Francis' Ring [Except For Half-Naked Males]

Faithful who are received in private audiences by Pope Francis are "instructed not to kneel or kiss Francis' ring", writes katholisch.de which is controlled by the German Bishops.
The news-page comments on Francis' bizarre March 25 behavior when he violently withheld his ring from those who wanted to kiss it.
However he allowed a half-naked male circus artist to kiss his ring abundantly on February 7, 2018.
Personally Francis loves to kiss hands and feet of transvestites, immigrants, abuse victims and holocaust survivors.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk , CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRupujhmfiv
