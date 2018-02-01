Clicks860
Francis Divulges a Wrong Notion Of China
Chinese authorities demolished in January 2018 the Protestant Golden Lampstand Church in Linfen, Shanxi province.
According to ChinaAid (January 11), the construction of the building costed almost $2,6 million. This money was raised from local worshipers in a poor Chinese region. In the last decade, thousands of crosses were removed from churches throughout China, and dozens of churches demolished.
Nevertheless, Pope Francis claimed in January 2017 that “you can practice your faith in China.”
