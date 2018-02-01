Francis Divulges a Wrong Notion Of China

Golden Lampstand Church

ChinaAid

Chinese authorities demolished in January 2018 the Protestantin Linfen, Shanxi province.According to(January 11), the construction of the building costed almost $2,6 million. This money was raised from local worshipers in a poor Chinese region. In the last decade, thousands of crosses were removed from churches throughout China, and dozens of churches demolished.Nevertheless, Pope Francis claimed in January 2017 that “you can practice your faith in China.”