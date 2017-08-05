Brazilian Bishop: “Homosexuality Is A Gift Of God”

Picture: Antônio Carlos Cruz Santos, #newsMrkiijquqs

Homosexuality is not a choice nor a disease but a gift from God according to Bishop Antônio Carlos Cruz Santos of Caicó, Brazil. During a homily on July 30 published as a video on the Internet, Santos compared homosexuals to black people “who were not seen as people because of prejudice”.According to him active homosexuals should be “integrated” into the Church since “mercy” is most important. He quoted the controversial statement of Pope Francis, “Who am I to judge?”