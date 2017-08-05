언어
Brazilian Bishop: “Homosexuality Is A Gift Of God”

Homosexuality is not a choice nor a disease but a gift from God according to Bishop Antônio Carlos Cruz Santos of Caicó, Brazil. During a homily on July 30 published as a video on the Internet, Santos compared homosexuals to black people “who were not seen as people because of prejudice”.

According to him active homosexuals should be “integrated” into the Church since “mercy” is most important. He quoted the controversial statement of Pope Francis, “Who am I to judge?”

Picture: Antônio Carlos Cruz Santos, #newsMrkiijquqs
"Who am I to judge" - another statement of the pope he ought to clarify for the good of the Church and the souls lost because of these five, off-the-cuff, open-mic, non-scripted, from the heart words to a journalist helping fund his flight for the opportunity to ask him questions and communicate to us his responses.
