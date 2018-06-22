A world without the SSPX

“The devils will have unusual power, the IMMACULATE purity of our Order, and of others, will be so much obscured… for in those days Jesus Christ will send them not a true Pastor, but a DESTROYER

.

” prophecy of St Francis of Assisi 1226

“So then, brothers and sisters, stand firm and hold fast to the teachings we passed on to you, whether by word of mouth or by letter.” 2 Thes 2:15

you see priests running away? Entire vocations destroyed? Religious fleeing to the desert? Can you imagine a world without the Latin mass? I’m not here to give you a History lesson, but what happened in Vatican II was nothing short of a horror show.There are more than 400,000 priests in the world and close to a 1,000 priests between the SSPX and the FSSP.There are many orders out there that celebrated the old mass throughout the world… in which the Franciscans of the Immaculate were the biggest in regards of priestly ordinations, vocations, religious vocations, and close to 300 ordained priests, but none of that matter because they were sacked by antipope Francis.The Franciscans are not a direct or indirect result from the creation of the SSPX, because of the motu propio of Benedict XVI, Franciscans took the motu propio at heart and the Tridentine mass was embrace there.There are entire countries around the world without the old mass, here in the Dominican Republic there’s only 2 places in which the old mass is found, Yamasa and Palmar de Ocoa, gazillion of miles away from the big cities, it could be worse, many countries don’t have the ancient mass.Now, can you imagine Marcel Lefebvre caving in to the Vatican? Can you imagine because of this, the FSSP not formed? Can you imagine a world without the old mass? I’m sure your saying: God would’ve never allowed such thing and sure He didn’t, but for the sake of let’s just imagine for one second that no SSPX existed.Total famine, no FSSP, no Franciscans of the Immaculate embracing a motu propio, Benedict XVI wouldn’t had thought about such thing, as the circus type masses around the world vs. perhaps a hundred priests and change from perhaps 30 orders, for 1.2 billion Catholics and the rest of the world to evangelize.Yes this is only an assumption, no I am not an SSPX guy, as a matter of fact all of my sacraments I was given at a novus ordo rite site, but I do appreciate the sacrifice Lefebvre made, and everyone should too… because of his sacrifice and many braves traditional priests around the world of this SSPX, the stagnation of the old mass wasn’t holdable.One thing is for sure, the only way to cure the world of heresies is to go back to the traditions of the past and thanks to the SSPX, we have an FSSP, we see how the prophecy of St Francis has been fulfilled by antipope Francis on the “commission” of the poor Franciscans of the Immaculate all on the back of the old mass.Since 1965 no great saint has been born into the world and that is telling on how God didn’t like the truth to be obscured… it was a horror show at Vatican II, today the Top has been taken by the enemies of Christ (sadly), the wheat and the chaff is about to be separated by our Lord and thanks to brave men and thanks be to God the SSPX happened, because of them… the FSSP happened.While the power of delusion flows (2 Thes 2:11) from the Tops of the Vatican, it’s good we have somewhere to go to, sadly for some of us, we rely on the internet to have the old mass, but we remember those who wanted to cherish one simple thing…One last thing for my dear brethren of the novus ordo rite, Jesus was the same yesterday, today and forever (Heb 13:8), If Christ is the same in the past as today, why obscure the past for a new today…think about it, let it sink in…God bless any brave priest celebrating the old mass, God bless the Traditions of the past, and God bless our pastors who are willing to die for us…A big hug in Jesus Christ. Amen