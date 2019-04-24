Clicks66
Gesù è con noi
11

Do Not Be Deceived: Christ Forbids Homosexual Acts, and the Church Cannot Teach Otherwise

Bergoglio makes fun of God by asking ´prayer for do his job´ to a sodomite who refuses to obey God

1 Corinthians 6:9-12 Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition (DRA)
9 Know you not that the unjust shall not possess the kingdom of God? Do not err: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers,

10 Nor the effeminate, nor liers with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor railers, nor extortioners, shall possess the kingdom of God.

Bergoglio instead of seeking the repentance of homosexuals so they can be saved, is confirming them in their rebellion against God.
Gesù è con noi
Francis: Who Holds "Extreme" Religious Views of "Anti-Homosexuality" Or "Anti-Abortion" Doesn't Have Human Heart “God Made You Gay” - ANTI -Pope Francis

“Why, I ask, O damnable sodomites, do you seek after the height of ecclesiastical dignity with such burning ambition? Why do you seek with such longing to snare the people of God in the web of your perdition?” St. Peter Damian
