Homosexual Seminarians Dismissed - Except Those From Tegucigalpa
All homosexual seminarians in the Seminario Mayor Nuestra Señora de Suyapa in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, who did not belong to Tegucigalpa archdiocese, have been dismissed in the meantime by their respective bishops.
This was however not the case for the homosexuals of Tegucigalpa archdiocese which is run by Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga, a radical-liberal partisan of Pope Francis.
According to Edward Pentin (Twitter, August 4), the Tegucigalpa seminarians are now joking that they have “a very strong and powerful patron saint”, meaning Cardinal Rodríguez "who again has used his weight to break rules and agreements with other bishops."
Also Rodríguez himself has a very strong "patron saint" - Pope Francis.
Rodríguez' auxiliary bishop Juan Pineda resigned on July 20 after continuing allegations of homosexual conduct.
Picture: Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga © 總統府, CC BY, #newsGbxtyiagpv
