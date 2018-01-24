Clicks2.7K
Francis Preaches Insane Sentimental Philosophy
Pope Francis claims in his message for the World Day of Social Communications (January 24) that the truth - allegedly - depends on subjective feelings.
He makes the following wrong statement: “An impeccable argument can rest on undeniable facts, but if it is used to hurt another and to discredit that person in the eyes of others, however correct it may appear, it is not truthful”, adding, “We can recognize the truth of statements from their fruits.”
According to a sane philosophy, truth is the correspondence of the intellect with reality. Subjective intentions can have all kinds of negative effects but they don’t change the veracity of an argument.

