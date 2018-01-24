Language
Francis Preaches Insane Sentimental Philosophy

Pope Francis claims in his message for the World Day of Social Communications (January 24) that the truth - allegedly - depends on subjective feelings.

He makes the following wrong statement: “An impeccable argument can rest on undeniable facts, but if it is used to hurt another and to discredit that person in the eyes of others, however correct it may appear, it is not truthful”, adding, “We can recognize the truth of statements from their fruits.”

According to a sane philosophy, truth is the correspondence of the intellect with reality. Subjective intentions can have all kinds of negative effects but they don’t change the veracity of an argument.

aderito
Pope Francis, when you sometimes confuse catholics with what you say and do ,you words coming from you get lost and sounds empty
Uncle Joe
“An impeccable argument can rest on undeniable facts, but if it is used to hurt another and to discredit that person in the eyes of others, however correct it may appear, it is not truthful”,

Matt. 7:4, "You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye."
Matt. 15:7, "You hypocrites, rightly did Isaiah prophesy of … More
Uncle Joe
Today love has been replaced by sentimentalism in the minds of too many holy rollers. Saying harsh things to people is not wrong in itself when it's done with wisdom. Indeed, it is sometimes necessary to be harsh. Isn't that right Pope? thatthebonesyouhavecrushedmaythrill.blogspot.com/…/the-pope-franci…
Uncle Joe
“An impeccable argument can rest on undeniable facts, but if it is used to hurt another and to discredit that person in the eyes of others, however correct it may appear, it is not truthful”, adding, “We can recognize the truth of statements from their fruits.”

Fruits? FRUITS? FRUITS!!!
There are plenty of those in the Catholic clergy. "Fruits" is not the word I would have chosen.
HerzMariae
The only thing 'hurt' or 'discredited' by Truth is un-Truth.
Tesa
John 6, On hearing it [Jesus' words], many of his disciples said, “This is a hard teaching. Who can accept it?” Aware that his disciples were grumbling about this, Jesus said to them, “Does this offend you?"
BrTomFordeOFMCap
Don Reto Nay I do not disagree but in the context of the message the Pope is talking about using truth to deliberately harm others. Speaking the truth can never be divorced from love. We are not only commanded to speak the truth but to do so in love both love for the truth and love for the other person. Speaking the truth without love, even if one means no harm, is failing to engage with the other person(s). Our Lord never failed to speak the truth but also never failed to speak it in love.
aderito
There is only one Truth sometimes it hearts at first , but its better the truth than a deceiving feel good lie
Don Reto Nay
@BrTomFordeOFMCap : I believe it is more complicated than that. 1) Look at the comment of Dr Bobus; 2) It can be very convenient to blame those who search for the truth and speak it out, of being "demeaning others", only because they are doing nothing else than saying the truth (which we perhaps hate).

The fact is that the truth is independent from the person who pronounces it. Even if the … More
BrTomFordeOFMCap
" An impeccable argument can indeed rest on undeniable facts, but if it is used to hurt another and to discredit that person in the eyes of others, however correct it may appear, it is not truthful. We can recognize the truth of statements from their fruits: whether they provoke quarrels, foment division, encourage resignation; or, on the other hand, they promote informed and mature reflection … More
Dr Bobus
Ironic that such a comment would come from someone who regularly insults those who disagree with him.
