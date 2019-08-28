Pietro Parolin Plays Parish-Priest

“Here, with you, I still feel like a parish-priest,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, tried to fool VitaTrentina.it, the weekly of Trent archdiocese, Italy, on August 27, during his holidays in that area.Like Pope Francis, Parolin has not been a day of his life a parish-priest. Almost forty years ago he left his first parish assignment as an assistant priest after two years, never to come back again.On the last day of his vacation, Parolin presided a Novus Ordo Eucharist in the most secluded parish of the region.Having lost a sense for the ridiculous, VitaTrentina.it interpreted this as a confirmation of Pope Francis' “care for the peripheries.”