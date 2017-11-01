Chile: Polemics Over Costs of Francis’ Trip

Chile Congress approved tax exemptions for rich companies which finance Pope Francis’ trip to Chile on January 15-18, 2018. The three-day visit will cost 18 million dollars of which the Church will only pay one third. Four banks made their ATMs available for donating for the event.Leftwing secular circles, usually close to Francis, protested against the costs which they consider “massive”.They also consider inconceivable someone who preaches humility and the dangers of commercialization appearing as an option on an ATM.