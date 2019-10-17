Seven More Accusers Against Cardinal McCarrick

At least seven more people told the Vatican they were sexually abused as boys by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 89, the fake-news WashingtonPost.com (October 17) writes.The cases allegedly happened from about 1970 until 1990. In addition, six allegations of sexual abuse of seminarians were sent to Rome.Many of the boys knew one another. They often would travel together with McCarrick on fundraising overnight trips to churches and the homes of donors nationwide, where the abuse allegedly would occur.An accuser said that McCarrick was able to get away with it because “he was charming, self-effacing, and completely disarming.”