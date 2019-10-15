New Vatican Police Chief

Francis has appointed Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti the new director of Security Services and Civil Protection of Vatican City State and Commander of Vatican Police, replacing Domenico Giani.
Broccoletti has been deputy director and deputy commander since 2018.
Former Chief Domenico Giani "had the reputation of being the Vatican’s ultimate bogeyman - the bare-knuckled guy a pope or a Secretary of State would send in when the aim was to scare someone to either death or submission, whichever came first".
Source, cruxnow.com/…/thoughts-on-the…
