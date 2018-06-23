Clicks127
Francis Intention is to “Ridicule” the Papacy
The pseudonymous Pezzo Grosso has explained on Marco Tosatti’s blog (June 22) Pope Francis’ claim that he heard from the Dubia only from the newspapers.
If this claim were true, Pezzo Grosso continues, Francis would need to fire a few people of his entourage.
But he does not do this because Francis’ goal in making such statements is “to ridicule the role of the Pontiff, to make him lose credibility, to act in a way that the Pontiff is considered and recognized like any man, full of flaws, mistakes, etc.”
According to Pezzo Grosso this is coherent with all Francis has done in the last five years.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsQpvtoxyjgc
