Vatican Starts Trial Against Martyr Cardinal Pell
The Vatican press office announced (February 27) that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith will now handle the case of Cardinal George Pell, 77, "following the procedure and within the time established by canonical norm" after Pell's spurious conviction.
This seem to contradict a February 26 statement that the Vatican would await the outcome of Pell's appeal.
The Vatican has abundant access to witnesses in this particular case, so it is likely that Cardinal Pell will be acquitted.
It was evident from the beginning that the case against him was and is a sham.
The innocent cardinal was taken into police custody and is now spending his first night in jail. His sentencing will be on March 13.
