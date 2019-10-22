New Controlled Leak: Female Deacons Will Be In Synodal Document

The draft of the Synod's final document will contain a proposal to introduce "female deacons," writes Christopher Lamb (TheTablet.com, October 22).Abolishing celibacy is also proposed. The bishops who were carefully selected for this task, will vote on the final document on Saturday. This text will be the basis for a post-synodal document published by Francis in several months.It is possible that a female diaconate may not achieve a two-thirds majority, but exaggerated demands could be a scheme for at least abolishing celibacy usingthe tactic: demand 200%, get 100%.