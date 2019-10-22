New Controlled Leak: Female Deacons Will Be In Synodal Document

The draft of the Synod's final document will contain a proposal to introduce "female deacons," writes Christopher Lamb (TheTablet.com, October 22).
Abolishing celibacy is also proposed. The bishops who were carefully selected for this task, will vote on the final document on Saturday. This text will be the basis for a post-synodal document published by Francis in several months.
It is possible that a female diaconate may not achieve a two-thirds majority, but exaggerated demands could be a scheme for at least abolishing celibacy usingthe tactic: demand 200%, get 100%.
#newsLkpwzkoukm
Clicks234
- Report
Social networks
And just to clarify the Final document is voted on paragraph by paragraph, a supermajority needed for the i paragraph to remain in the Final document. The Final document is then voted on as a whole, again with a supermajority needed for it to pass. The Pope then decides what next
How stunning (sarcasm). I expect the worse. The end of celibacy,"female deacons," and a third major error that will likely catch everyone off guard. The third could be the worse.
Knights Of Christendom shares this.
Subscribe KOC Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCkjQo2xfk85Or2…
MAKE KOC your homepage today. We have LINKS to all of the CATHOLIC NEWS agencies you need to stay in the loop!: knightsofchristendomblog.blogspot.com
Donate for our healthcare needs, family expenses, and to help the KOC message of Christendom against the godless liberty grow:
www.givinggrid.com/KnightsOfChristendom/
MAKE KOC your homepage today. We have LINKS to all of the CATHOLIC NEWS agencies you need to stay in the loop!: knightsofchristendomblog.blogspot.com
Donate for our healthcare needs, family expenses, and to help the KOC message of Christendom against the godless liberty grow:
www.givinggrid.com/KnightsOfChristendom/