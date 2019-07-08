Church Collapse: Two Charterhouses Close Down

The Carthusians, a very strict order of hermits founded by Saint Bruno, have decided to close two of their houses, reports Brunonis.net (July 7). The reason is a lack of vocations.
The decision regards the male charterhouse Scala-Coeli in Evora, Portugal, and the nunnery in Benifása, Spain (video below).
The beautiful Evola charterhouse was founded in the 16th century but dissolved by the anticlerical state in 1834. The Carthusians returned in 1960.
Now, only four female charterhouses remain, two in France, one in Italy and one in South Korea.
#newsXsxeluxfxt
Clicks686
- Report
Social networks
This is serious! The Carthusian order are the sole keepers of the secret recipe for Chartreuse liqueur! Only three monks ever know the recipe at any one time. If their order should fade entirely, undoubtedly the recipe would go with them.