Church Collapse: Two Charterhouses Close Down

The Carthusians, a very strict order of hermits founded by Saint Bruno, have decided to close two of their houses, reports Brunonis.net (July 7). The reason is a lack of vocations.The decision regards the male charterhouse Scala-Coeli in Evora, Portugal, and the nunnery in Benifása, Spain (video below).The beautiful Evola charterhouse was founded in the 16th century but dissolved by the anticlerical state in 1834. The Carthusians returned in 1960.Now, only four female charterhouses remain, two in France, one in Italy and one in South Korea.