German Gomorra Bishops Promote Homosexuality

Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode and Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse wrote the preface to a book in favor of blessing gay pseudo-marriages.The book “With the Blessing of the Church?” (presented August 27) was published by Stephan Loos, Michael Reitemeyer and Georg Trettin.According to LifeSiteNews.com, Trettin is a theologian, living in a gay pseudo-marriage. Reitemeyer is the head of Osnabrück diocese educational academy, Loos holds the same position in Hamburg Archdiocese.Jens Ehebrecht-Zumsande contributed to the book. He is a leading employee of Hamburg Archdiocese, who presents himself on social media as living in a gay partnership together with the organizer of Hamburg's Gay Pride.Bode and Hesse say in the preface that they want to “develop perspectives” for homosexuals and notice a "wish for a blessing of homosexual partnerships as an expression of a faithful trust that God’s love and fidelity toward us men is being effective in such a partnership.”