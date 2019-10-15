Bankruptcy: Francis Betrays Faith – Providence Betrays Francis

The 2018 Vatican deficit of 70 million euros - over 23% of the budget - creates an “emergency,” IlSole24Ore.com (October 14) writes.
When Cardinal Pell was the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy and Libero Milone the revisor general, the deficit was modest. Francis has left both positions vacant for the past two years.
The Vatican budget distinguishes between the Holy See and the Governatorato. The deficit regards only the Holy See. It is due to:
• too many lay employees
• less money from the United States and Germany
• less yield from investments and the Vatican Bank.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsBrzxpjomds
Clicks36
- Report
Social networks