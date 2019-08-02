Gänswein Is in “Very Good Contact” With Francis

Archbishop Georg Gänswein admitted that he had “initial difficulties” with Pope Francis [although, at the time, he said the opposite].
Talking to the German agency DPA (August 2), Gänswein explained that the challenges were [only?] due to the different personalities and governing styles of Benedict XVI and Francis.
But in the meantime, "we make amicable arrangements," Gänswein explains. And, "We are in a very good contact.”
#newsXhyqteznko
Clicks136
- Report
Social networks
Gänswein faithfully serves Bergoglio while he is unfaithful to Christ and betrays Catholic moral doctrine. He is an accomplice of Bergoglio.