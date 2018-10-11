Becciu Denies (Not Verified) Story About Coccopalmerio

“The news [about Coccopalmerio] is unfounded. It was me who informed Cardinal Coccopalmerio about the arrest of the priest at the end of the day, not having found him in the morning due to a mixup. The priest was not arrested during an elusive party, but in the courtyard of the house [what building? Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith?].”The Twitter Account “Angelo Becciu” [that is not verfied] denies the information of LifeSiteNews.com (October 10) that Cardinal Coccopalmerio was present at a Vatican gay party in 2017. Becciu is since summer 2018 the head of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and was before the second man in the Secretariat of State.