Vatican Wants To "Abolish" Reality Of Intrinsic Evil
The webpage of the controversial Pontifical Academy for Life published a reflection by Gerhard Höver, a retired liberal German theologian and a member of the Academy, about the term “intrinsically evil”.
Höver claims without convincing arguments that the term “intrinsically evil” is allegedly “outdated” and “too restricting”. Getting himself into contradictions he argues that there is “regularity” within “irregular” situations.
Edward Pentin sees Höver’s article as the latest attempt of a Vatican-appointed figure to raise questions about the Church’s teaching on intrinsically evil acts.
Höver’s theories are obviously wrong, otherwise one could, for instance, imagine that homosexual abuse or genocide (etc.) may in certain circumstances be "regular within an irregular situation."
Picture: © Mike, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsEelclyiide
Picture: © Mike, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsEelclyiide