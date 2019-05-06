Josef Seifert Signed Accusation Of Heresy, “Francis Has To Revoke His Heretical Affirmations”

My reasons to sign the petition to Bishops and Cardinals to investigate the accusations of heresies committed and promoted by Pope Francis. By Josef Seifert.

unus magister

I sign this petition because I agree with the bulk of the letter signed by 20 distinguished Catholics and because I believe, as they do, that it is a holy duty of all Cardinals and Bishops of the Catholic Church, as successors of the Apostles, to examine carefully any serious charge of heresy committed by the Pope.If they find these accusations correct, they have the further duty as brothers in the apostolic Office to tell the Pope without any false and cowardly fear, in all frankness and filled with the same Holy Spirit in which St. Paul publically criticized and reprimanded the first Pope Peter, whom Christ Himself had chosen, that he strayed far from God’s truth and will.The bishops and Cardinals who are called to assist the Pope in His Magisterium, ought to make it clear to Pope Francis that he has a sacred duty, following the example of his predecessor Pope John XXII, who revoked solemnly the heresies he had committed, to revoke any heretical affirmation of his, not only the seven listed in the letter.They ought to make it perfectly clear that his duty likewise demands that he revoke any nomination of Cardinals and bishops, who committed, or protected perpetrators of, sexual abuses and who damage the faith and mission of the Holy Catholic Church.They should warn Pope Francis as well, for the sake of the Church and his own immortal soul, that, as demonstrated in this letter, any of his elevations of clergy to high offices which they fill unworthily to the detriment of the Holy Church that Christ has founded in infinite love and through the sacrifice of his own life, ought to be revoked.They should make it clear to Pope Francis, in all humility and love of God, that such nominations put at risk his own and many other souls, such that for love of Christ and these souls Pope Francis ought to depose such persons without delay from positions in which they damage the Church and betray Christ like Judas did.Bishops and Cardinals should understand that these are not acts of disobedience and rebellion against the Pope, to which the letter invites them, but acts of love and true obedience to Pope Francis and to Jesus Christ, his and our only master, our. Adveniat regnum tuum (Your kingdom come) - soon!Josef Seifert, Dr. phil.habil., Dr. h.c., Founding Rector of the International Academy of Philosophy in the Principality Liechtenstein