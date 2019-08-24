Indignation Instead of Arguments: Venezuela Bishops Defend Peña Parra

Maracaibo Archbishop José Luis Azuaje Ayala, president of the Venezuela bishops, published an August 20 note in defence of the deputy Vatican Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra.
Venezuela-born Peña has repeatedly been accused of homosexual misconduct, but the note simply ignores the detailed accusations against Peña.
Instead it presents the worn-out Latin-American mantra that those criticizing Peña are bad and aim “at undermining the [shattered] credibility of Pope Francis.”
Latin-American prelates have a long history of lying in public like in the case of the Legion of Christ’s Father Marcial Macial, Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga, or Pope Francis himself.
