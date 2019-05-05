Amazon Synod: Rich German Bishop Presents “Probable Proposal” On Abolishing Celibacy

Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, Germany, a hardcore modernist, has repeated his call to end celibacy.Bode is the deputy chairman of the powerful and rich German bishops’ conference.He told the(May 4) that he envisions married hobby priests who support their families with a secular job while celebrating Masses in their spare time [while the family would be left alone, especially on Sundays and holidays].According to Bode, this is "most probably" the proposal of [some modernist] Latin American bishops to Pope Francis at the Amazon synod.The rich Germany would obviously be able to pay their "married priests."Not surprisingly, Osnabrück is a diocese without young families, vocations or future.