Burke: There are "Certainly" Indicators that Francis' Election Could Be Invalid

It would be an argument for Pope Francis' invalid election if it could be shown that the St Gallen Group engaged in an "active campaign" to undermine Benedict XVI and to engineer the election of a radically different pope, Cardinal Raymond Burke told PatrickCoffin.media (August 13, small excerpt below).
But the Cardinal added that he does not possess demonstrable facts for this theory.
He does not deny that there are "certainly" hints that point at an invalid conclave, “But from that, we would have to establish concrete proofs of this.”
“I don’t know if there are people who would be able to demonstrate this or not,” Burke stated.
#newsExuxdxnknx
Clicks291
- Report
Social networks
YokeAndArrows likes this.
It is interesting that Cardinal Burke confirms a talk given by (then) Cardinal McCarrick at Villanova gives important information.