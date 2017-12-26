Clicks1.2K
Benedict XVI Gives Very Frail Impression
Benedict XVI's health did not leave a good impression on the German journalist Peter Seewald, who meets him regularly.
Talking to the Austrian newspaper Kurier (December 24), Seewald said that Benedict XVI fell in October injuring his face. Previously he had fractured a vertebra.
According to Seewald Francis visits Benedict XVI “rarely”. On the other hand Benedict XVI told Seewald that he "gets along well" with Francis.
