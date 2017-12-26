Language
Clicks
1.2K
en.news

Benedict XVI Gives Very Frail Impression

Benedict XVI's health did not leave a good impression on the German journalist Peter Seewald, who meets him regularly.

Talking to the Austrian newspaper Kurier (December 24), Seewald said that Benedict XVI fell in October injuring his face. Previously he had fractured a vertebra.

According to Seewald Francis visits Benedict XVI “rarely”. On the other hand Benedict XVI told Seewald that he "gets along well" with Francis.

#newsUgdmxkefbq
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
adeste fideles
08 December 2017:
www.facebook.com/…/878172629006072
Like
More