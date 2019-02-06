Big Money Offered to Francis If He Engages in Vegan Fasting

An over-weight Pope Francis was offered “one million dollars to charity” by Million Dollar Vegan if he tries vegan during Lent.Veganism is the quasi-religious practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in diet. The Orthodox Church gives up on all animal products during Lent.Million Dollar Vegan explains that animal farming is a leading driver of climate change, deforestation, and pollution, themes that are crucial to Francis’ Pontificate.Therefore, it called on Francis “to demonstrate leadership” on these issues by trying vegan for Lent.The campaign is backed by many “celebrities” among them the ex-Beatle Paul McCartney.Francis could accept the offer under the condition that Million Dollar Vegan – Paul McCartney included – do promote the Catholic Church during Lent.