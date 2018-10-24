Clicks123
Vatican Approves Gay-Blesser as Rector
The Congregation for Catholic Education will surrender to the demands of the oligarchs and accept Father Ansgar Wucherpfennig as the rector of the Jesuit Theological College St Georgen in Frankfurt, Germany.
The German bishops’ Katholisch.de (October 24) reports that the Congregation asked as face-saver that Jesuit Super General Father Arturo Sosa take the responsibility upon himself.
On October 7 it became known that the Vatican had denied Wucherpfennig's confirmation due to his pro-gay stances. Since then, the German oligarchs were up in arms.
Wucherpfennig has publicly admitted that he is still blessing gay pseudo-marriages. His confirmation is another nail in the coffin of the rotten Bergoglio church.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBxvtopfadj
