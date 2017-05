Defunding Planned Parenthood - Catholics Who Opposed Trump

Lifenews.com published the names of the 20 Republican Representatives who on May 4th voted against U.S. President Trump's bill to defund the abortion network Planned Parenthood. Ten of them are Catholics, one more is a lapsed Catholic. According to lifenews.com some of them opposed the bill not because they support funding Planned Parenthood but because they were not happy with the specifics on the portions of the bill that repealed Obamacare. Here are the namesAZ-5, Andy Biggs, MormonCO-6, Mike Coffman, MethodismFL-27, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, lapsed CatholicKY-4, Thomas Massie, ChristianNC-3, Walter B. Jones, CatholicNJ-2, Frank A. LoBiondo, CatholicNJ-4, Christopher H. Smith, CatholicNJ-7, Leonard Lance, CatholicNY-11, Dan Donovan, CatholicNY-24, John Katko, CatholicOH-10, Michael R. Turner, ProtestantOH-14, David Joyce, CatholicPA-6, Ryan A. Costello, PresbyterianPA-7, Patrick Meehan, CatholicPA-8, Brian Fitzpatrick, CatholicPA-15, Charlie Dent, PresbyterianTX-23, Will Hurd, BaptistVA-10, Barbara Comstock, CatholicWA-3, Jaime Herrera Beutler, ChristianWA-8, Dave Reichert, LutheranPicture: Washington, D.C. Pro-Life March, Copyright: American Life League, CC-BY-NC