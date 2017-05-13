Clicks18
Defunding Planned Parenthood - Catholics Who Opposed Trump
Lifenews.com published the names of the 20 Republican Representatives who on May 4th voted against U.S. President Trump's bill to defund the abortion network Planned Parenthood. Ten of them are Catholics, one more is a lapsed Catholic. According to lifenews.com some of them opposed the bill not because they support funding Planned Parenthood but because they were not happy with the specifics on the portions of the bill that repealed Obamacare. Here are the names
AZ-5, Andy Biggs, Mormon
CO-6, Mike Coffman, Methodism
FL-27, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, lapsed Catholic
KY-4, Thomas Massie, Christian
NC-3, Walter B. Jones, Catholic
NJ-2, Frank A. LoBiondo, Catholic
NJ-4, Christopher H. Smith, Catholic
NJ-7, Leonard Lance, Catholic
NY-11, Dan Donovan, Catholic
NY-24, John Katko, Catholic
OH-10, Michael R. Turner, Protestant
OH-14, David Joyce, Catholic
PA-6, Ryan A. Costello, Presbyterian
PA-7, Patrick Meehan, Catholic
PA-8, Brian Fitzpatrick, Catholic
PA-15, Charlie Dent, Presbyterian
TX-23, Will Hurd, Baptist
VA-10, Barbara Comstock, Catholic
WA-3, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Christian
WA-8, Dave Reichert, Lutheran
Picture: Washington, D.C. Pro-Life March, Copyright: American Life League, CC-BY-NC
AZ-5, Andy Biggs, Mormon
CO-6, Mike Coffman, Methodism
FL-27, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, lapsed Catholic
KY-4, Thomas Massie, Christian
NC-3, Walter B. Jones, Catholic
NJ-2, Frank A. LoBiondo, Catholic
NJ-4, Christopher H. Smith, Catholic
NJ-7, Leonard Lance, Catholic
NY-11, Dan Donovan, Catholic
NY-24, John Katko, Catholic
OH-10, Michael R. Turner, Protestant
OH-14, David Joyce, Catholic
PA-6, Ryan A. Costello, Presbyterian
PA-7, Patrick Meehan, Catholic
PA-8, Brian Fitzpatrick, Catholic
PA-15, Charlie Dent, Presbyterian
TX-23, Will Hurd, Baptist
VA-10, Barbara Comstock, Catholic
WA-3, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Christian
WA-8, Dave Reichert, Lutheran
Picture: Washington, D.C. Pro-Life March, Copyright: American Life League, CC-BY-NC