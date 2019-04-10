"I Have Come to Appreciate the Most Beautiful Fruits of Western Colonization" - Cardinal Sarah

"It was the colonization of the West that gave me the Faith," Cardinal Robert Sarah told TVLibertés (April 8).For him this is a "magnificent gift,""If I can converse with you," he explained to the journalist, "it's because I learned your language, this is a wonderful gift too."For Sarah the colonization had many positive aspects, "You have succeeded in making us what God has made of you," he told his interlocutor.The cardinal admits that not everything was positive, "but this is human reality."Nevertheless he is "very grateful" for what I have received from colonization, "There are more positive aspects."