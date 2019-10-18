Steven Bannon Kicked Out from Trisulti Monastery

Steven Bannon’s Dignitatis Humanae Institute has been kicked out from Trisulti monastery near Rome.
The former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon announced in 2018 plans to turn the monastery into an academy.
The decision to cancel the lease was taken by the Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage. The reasons seem to be ideological.
The Institute’s director is Benjamin Harnwell, a convert, member of the British Conservative Party, and external counsellor of Bishop Sánchez Sorondo, the controversial Chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Science and Social Sciences.
Picture: Steve Bannon, © Michael Vadon, CC-BY-SA
