Clicks785
The Vatican Is Rewarding Traitors And Castigating Faithful
Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen does not fear a schismatic church created by the Chinese Communists because it will fade away with the collapse of the regime, “But a schismatic church with the blessing of the Pope will be horrible.”
In another article on his blog (February 13) aimed at the imminent deal between China and the Vatican, Zen calls Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin's recent interview “disgusting”.
Cardinal Zen accuses Parolin who said something about bringing the “balm of mercy” to China, to “rub salt into the wounds” of the persecuted Catholics by rewarding traitors and castigating those faithful.
Picture: Joseph Zen, © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsLgrorqyjac
In another article on his blog (February 13) aimed at the imminent deal between China and the Vatican, Zen calls Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin's recent interview “disgusting”.
Cardinal Zen accuses Parolin who said something about bringing the “balm of mercy” to China, to “rub salt into the wounds” of the persecuted Catholics by rewarding traitors and castigating those faithful.
Picture: Joseph Zen, © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsLgrorqyjac