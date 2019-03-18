Vatican Bishop: Petrol Companies Had Trump Elected to Ignore Climate

A part of the “rich of the earth” do not want to save the world, Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo told La Repubblica (March 15).
Sanchez is the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and belongs to the Francis' party.
He explains that there are “presidents of countries who were elected through election campaigns financed by the petrol companies so that they would be silent about the climate once they are elected."
La Repubblica asks Sanchez, “You talk about Trump?” Sanchez implicitly affirms.
Sanchez calls the governments’ lack of interest in the climate a “collective suicide.” But, he says, that the Vatican believes in an “integral ecological conversion.”
Picture: Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, © Gcmarino, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsQmxkoxcecy
Clicks48
- Report
Social networks