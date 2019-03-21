Great Britain: Asylum Refused Because Christianity Is Full of "Revenge", "Destruction", "Violence"

An Iranian national who converted to Christianity requested asylum in Great Britain in 2016 telling the immigration office that he had converted to Christianity after discovering it was a “peaceful” faith.The office refused his application explaining that passages in the Bible were “inconsistent” with his claim, Independent.co.uk (March 20) reports.The refusal letter states that the Apocalypse, the final book of the Bible, is [allegedly] “filled with imagery of revenge, destruction, death and violence”, citing six excerpts.The office concludes that “these examples are inconsistent with your claim that you converted to Christianity after discovering it is a ‘peaceful’ religion, as opposed to Islam which contains violence, rage and revenge.”The office avoided quoting “violent” passages from the Old Testament [presumably] because this would have exploded in an “Antisemitism” row.