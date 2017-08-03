클릭 수7
Jesuit Archbishop Contested By Faithful
250 faithful protested against Archbishop Joseph Atanga S.J. of Bertoua, Cameroon, on July 30 during Sunday Mass in front of the Cathedral. They accused him of turning the Church into a business center and of being an authoritarian and bad shepherd. Twenty policemen had to keep them at a distance.
Atanga commented that the archdiocese is doing well and the reason for the opposition is only of an ethnic nature.
Picture: Joseph Atanga, #newsWsynmfhasi
