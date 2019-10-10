Cardinals Sarah, Turkson and Five Other Bishops Defended Celibacy

The Cardinals Sarah and Turkson and five other bishops spoke out in favour of priestly celibacy at the first two days of the Amazon Synod, CatholicNewsAgency.com (October 8) has learned.
Turkson noticed that promoting priestly vocations rather than abolishing celibacy is the best way of addressing a shortage of priests.
Further supporters of celibacy were:
• Marabá Bishop Vital Corbellini, 59, Brazil
• Belém do Pará Archbishop Alberto Taveira Correa, 69, Brazil,
• Chachapoyas Bishop Emiliano Cisneros Martinez, 74, Peru
• Moyobamba Bishop Rafael Escudero Lopez-Brea, 57, Peru
• Reyes Bishop Waldo Barrionuevo Ramirez, 52, Bolivia.
It is noteworthy that these prelates are among the younger ones, while all anti-celibacy prelates are over 80. However, the Synod delegates were mainly chosen to rubber-stamp results which were decided beforehand.
