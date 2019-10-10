Cardinals Sarah, Turkson and Five Other Bishops Defended Celibacy

Well, I'm a Venezuelan, I know for a fact the imbecile [Krautler] is lying through his teeth. The Guayana and Orinoquia [amazonian region] was unconquerable for europeans, Spanish, English or netherlanders. The Catalan Capuchins, through martyrdom, got the job done, and founded our main cities in that huge territory; Santo Tomé (Ciudad Guayana-Puerto Ordaz) Angostura (Ciudad Bolívar), etc. were … More

Well, I'm a Venezuelan, I know for a fact the imbecile [Krautler] is lying through his teeth. The Guayana and Orinoquia [amazonian region] was unconquerable for europeans, Spanish, English or netherlanders. The Catalan Capuchins, through martyrdom, got the job done, and founded our main cities in that huge territory; Santo Tomé (Ciudad Guayana-Puerto Ordaz) Angostura (Ciudad Bolívar), etc. were founded for those fierce, tenacious, men. A. Humboldt went to Guayana to see their work. So there you go, the message of the Creator for His creatures cannot be out of their reach, that's ridiculous, you dumb stupid