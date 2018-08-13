Clicks212
Irish Times Calls Three Cardinals To Be Removed from World Meeting of Families
The Irish Times wants the three pro-gay Cardinals Kevin Farrell, Donald Wuerl and Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga not to participate in the Dublin World Meeting of Families (August 22-26).
The newspaper refers to a group called "Ending Clergy Abuse" which said in a statement that these cardinals should be "investigated, not honoured" and claims that they have covered up for clergy who committed homosexual abuse.
Cardinal Farrell owes his clerical career to now-disgraced Cardinal Theodor McCarrick and, before, made a career in the Legion of Christ which was founded by the homosexual abuser Marcial Maciel. In both cases, Farrell told the media that he "never knew anything".
Cardinal Wuerl succeeded Washington Cardinal McCarrick around the time New Jersey dioceses were settling with McCarrick’s victims.
Cardinal Rodriguez protected for years his auxiliary bishop Juan Jose Pineda who was involved in homosexual scandals.
The three pro-gay cardinals will much likely suffer no harm because they are liberals and enjoy the protection of Pope Francis.
Further, the World Meeting of Families will officially promote gay ideology.
Picture: Kevin Farrell, Donald Wuerl, Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga © wikipedia, CC BY-SA, #newsMtzgxqusrl
