Pope Francis Presides a "Bully-Boy Church"

A day after Father Thomas Weinandy published his letter to Pope Francis, the U.S. Bishops’ Conference sacked him as consultor.

British Father John Hunwicke comments on liturgicalnotes.blogspot.com, “This cheap and vulgar ritual humiliation exemplifies the extent to which Pope Francis is presiding over a bully-boy Church in which midget bishops and minicardinals compete to defeat each other in the sycophancy stakes. Just as Tom Weinandy has, in effect, just said.”

DefendTruth
All over the world, bishops and priests are reading the Weinandy letter and thinking: I wish I didn’t agree with this, but I do.
HerzMariae
To make Weinandy resign for one orthodox letter, just after praising ninetyfive Wittenberg theses.
De Profundis
All heretical sects self-destruct, but begin with expelling Catholics, just as the Pharisees of old did.
Tesa
Francis church is a dictatorship that will brook no opposition.
