200 Bishops Want Marxist as Amazon Synod’s „Patron Saint“

Two hundred Brazilian bishops wrote to Pope Francis proposing to him to recognize the Italian missionary Father Ezechiele Ramin (1953-1985) as a martyr and to name him the “patron saint” of the Amazon Synod, PanamazonSynodWatch.info (August 6) reported.Ramin who since 1970 showed a strong propensity for Marxism, was killed when he tried to take over a hacienda together with MST militants (Movimento dos Sem Terra).João Pedro Stédile, the national MST coordinator, declared at the time that “in the political formation of the MST we study Marx, Lenin, Gramsci” and “we are inspired by the school of historical Marxists."Some days after Ramin's death, John Paul II declared Ramin an [alleged] "martyr of charity".