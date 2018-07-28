Clicks65
Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from College of Cardinals
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, from the College of Cardinals.
Pope Francis has also imposed on Cardinal McCarrick suspension ad divinis and directs him to observe a life of prayer and penance in seclusion until the completion of the canonical process.
The statement of this resignation and these stipulations was publicized in Rome on July 28, 2018.
