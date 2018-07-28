Language
Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from College of Cardinals

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, from the College of Cardinals.

Pope Francis has also imposed on Cardinal McCarrick suspension ad divinis and directs him to observe a life of prayer and penance in seclusion until the completion of the canonical process.

The statement of this resignation and these stipulations was publicized in Rome on July 28, 2018.
HerzMariae
Cardinal Ratzinger pushed unsuccessfully for tougher action against Groer. As for this ‘historic shift’, I think it has more to do with the Washington Post and the New York Times than with a new spirit of reform.
De Profundis
Cardinal McCarrick will become the highest ranking figure in the Church to face a trial for sex abuse allegations.
Tesa
When Austrian Cardinal Groer was accused of abuse in the 1990s he retreated from public life to live in a monastery. The move against McCarrick, who is now facing possible dismissal from priesthood, marks an historic shift in holding senior Church figures to account.
