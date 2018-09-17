Cardinal Müller Uncovers [Francis'] Heresies

The root of the [alleged] abuse crisis is "not clericalism, whatever that might be" but the "turning away from the truth" and "moral licentiousness”, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller said in a homily at a priestly ordination in Rome on September 15.Müller added that it is not possible to invent a "new pastoral" and simultaneously leave Church doctrine untouched. That is “not reform, but a heresy”.According to him it is a heresy to place Christ the Teacher of Divine Truth in opposition to Christ the Good Shepherd.Müller's words contradict Francis who claimed “clericalism” to be the root of the abuse crisis, implying that "clericalism" affects only homosexuals and pedophiles.