German Theologian: Sunday Mass Obligation is obsolete

© picture: Screenshot, report on katholisch.de, the ultra liberal news website of the German Bishops' Conference

Speaking on Friday to the German broadcaster „Deutschlandfunk“ Matthias Sellmann, who teaches Catholic pastoral theology in Bochum, regarded Sunday Mass obligation as obsolete. Catholics are obliged under mortal sin to attend Mass on Sundays.Sellmann also praised the German Catholics for sticking to Church tax. „Their willingness to pay church taxes is spectacular.” In 2015 more than 180'000 Catholics left the Church in order to escape this tax.