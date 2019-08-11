Francis Strengthens Position of Gay-Scandal Prelate

Pope Francis strengthened the position of gay-scandal Prelate Battista Ricca in the Vatican Bank, Corriere.it (August 10) writes.Ricca will no longer be a representative figure, but will have his own office and act as a liaison between administrators and employees.He will follow the bank’s work, act as the secretary of the Cardinals' Commission and attend the meetings of the Superintendence Council.Only three months after his election, Francis named Ricca “Prelate of the Vatican Bank” although Ricca is a known homosexual.While working at the Montevideo Apostolic Nunciature, Uruguay, he had an affaire with Patrick Haari in 1999 and was once left badly beaten after trawling notorious gay hangouts.He was therefore transferred to Rome in 2000 where more gay scandals followed.