Francis Puts Compromised Prelates In Charges Where They Can Blackmail Others
The cases of Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta and Msgr. Battista Ricca show that Pope Francis protects his friends regardless of his professed commitment to accountability, Phil Lawler noticed on CatholicCulture.org (January 11).
Zanchetta and Ricca have both been charged with grave homosexual misconduct, yet Francis has found Vatican jobs for them where they are responsible for detecting misconduct by others,
"Both were obvious potential targets for blackmail. And they were put in positions where they might have ample opportunity to blackmail others."
According to Lawyer with Francis the Vatican has moved backward on two crucial fronts: the fight against homosexual abuse and the quest for financial transparency.
He concludes that in this pontificate, "the cause of reform is dead, unless the reform begins with the Pontiff himself."
Picture: Battista Ricca, Gustavo Zanchetta, #newsGvpwmoptis
